A man was fatally shot Monday night in Northern Virginia, officials said.

Few details were known, and Prince William County Police did not release the victim’s identity, pending the notification of his family.

The incident happened in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive in Dumfries. Police said they got a call around 9:47 p.m. for a report of a shooting and that when officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The death comes as the D.C. region has had 209 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, seven were in Prince William.



A man was fatally shot in Dumfries, Va. There’s been seven homicides in Prince William County so far this year, according to tracking done by the Washington Post. (iStock)

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news