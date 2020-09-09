A man who was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in the Shaw neighborhood has died at a hospital, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 p.m. the 600 block of N Street NW, one block south of the Kennedy Recreation Center.

Police identified the victim as Edward Johnson, 31, of no fixed address. No arrest has been made, and police did not discuss a possible motive.

Homicides in D.C. have increased 15 percent this year compared with the same time in 2019.