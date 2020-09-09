A view of a D.C. police car at a crime scene. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)By Peter HermannclosePeter HermannReporter covering crime, specifically the D.C. police departmentEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 9, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDTA man who was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in the Shaw neighborhood has died at a hospital, according to D.C. police.The shooting occurred about 9:20 p.m. the 600 block of N Street NW, one block south of the Kennedy Recreation Center.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice identified the victim as Edward Johnson, 31, of no fixed address. No arrest has been made, and police did not discuss a possible motive.Homicides in D.C. have increased 15 percent this year compared with the same time in 2019. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.