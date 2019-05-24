A man was fatally shot early Friday in the parking lot of a shopping center in Chantilly, Va., following an altercation, officials said, and a suspect is in police custody.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of Lee Jackson Memorial Parkway near Sully Road.

Fairfax County Police said the man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released, pending the notification of his relatives.

When officers arrived at the scene, they interviewed several people there, according to Emilie Voss, a police spokeswoman. At least one other person suffered an injury that was not life-threatening, police said.

Officials said there is no threat to public safety. The suspect’s name was not immediately released because police have yet to file charges.

The D.C. region has seen more than 110 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. That includes 11 in Northern Virginia, with three of those in Fairfax County.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news