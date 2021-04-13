By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 13, 2021 at 4:59 a.m. UTCA man was fatally shot Monday in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.Antonio Brown, 25, of Southeast, was found about 11:45 a.m. in the 900 block of Bellevue Street SE, police said. They went there after gunshots were reported.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightBrown was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy