A man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The victim was identified as Gibril Turner, 22, of Southeast.

According to police, he was found fatally shot shortly after 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of Southern Avenue.

The street forms the boundary between the District and Prince George’s County. It is in the Fairfax Village area, south of Pennsylvania Avenue SE.