A man was shot and killed Monday night in Southeast Washington, the D.C. police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road SE, said Officer Sean Hickman, a police spokesman. After the shooting, the man was reported unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives were sent to the scene, Hickman said.

Later Monday Officer Hugh Carew, another police spokesman, said the man had died.

The killing appeared to be the 49th in this city in the first 105 days of this year.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocaFacebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news