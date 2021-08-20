By Martin WeilToday at 11:12 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 11:12 p.m. EDTShareA man was slain Thursday afternoon in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.Teon Jackson, 18, was fatally shot in the 900 block of Wahler Place SE, the police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice went there after the sound of gunshots was reported.The victim died at the scene, according to police.Wahler Place intersects Wheeler Road a few hundred yards from the boundary between the District and Prince George’s County.No motive in the shooting could be learned and no information about any suspect was available. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.