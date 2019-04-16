A Maryland man was fatally shot Monday night on a sidewalk in front of an apartment building in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Antwan Marquis Hucks, 31, of Oxon Hill.

Police said the shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road SE, near Barry Farm. Hucks had been shot in the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers heard the gunshots and rushed to the street where the victim had fallen.

No other details were immediately released.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news