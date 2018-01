A man shot late Wednesday in Southeast Washington died at the scene, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Paris Brown, 19, of Southeast.

Police released few details Thursday but said officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of Skyland Place for a report of shots fired.

A police report says they found Brown lying on a sidewalk and that he had been shot multiple times.

No arrests have been made.