A man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington, police said, marking the fifth homicide since Monday and the 55th this year in the District.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of 10th Place SE.

Police found the man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, D.C. Police said.

It comes as the D.C. region has seen 92 homicides so far this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. In the District, there’s been an increase of more than 40 percent on homicides since this same time in 2017, when 39 people were killed.

This year’s victims have included five youths between the ages of 14 and 17.