A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 12:30 a.m. near 3rd and Livingston streets in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. It is in the far southeast corner of the District near the Maryland line.

Police Wednesday morning released few details of the incident, but said additional information would be made available later. Police said a bystander took the victim to an area hospital, where he died.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The shooting is the District’s 96th homicide of 2018, a 40 percent increase from this time last year. But it is the District’s first killing since July 30 when a 47-year-old man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington’s Fairlawn neighborhood.

Wednesday’s shooting is also the 11th homicide to occur this year in Washington Highlands and neighboring Bellevue.