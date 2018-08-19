A D.C. man was fatally shot in Southeast Washington early Sunday morning, police said, in what was the District’s 99th homicide of 2018.

Police identified the victim as 35-year-old Keith Douglas of Southeast. The shooting took place in the 3900 block of Southern Avenue SE, near the Prince George’s County border, according to police, who did not have a suspect as of late Sunday morning.

Authorities said about 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the location and found Douglas suffering gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Crews were dispatched to the scene, police said. Douglas was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The 99 homicides represent more than a 30 percent increase from the same period in 2017, when there were just over 70 murders, according to police data, though police note a drop in year-over-year violent crime overall. The shooting came a day after a man was fatally stabbed in the 500 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, according to police.

Police advised anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or connect with their anonymous tip line at 50411.