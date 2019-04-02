A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast Washington, officials said.

Few details were immediately available, and his name was not released pending the notification of family.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Hillside Road SE, D.C. police said.

It comes as the District has seen 40 homicides so far this year, compared with 33 at the same time last year.

