A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Douglass neighborhood of Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. in a residential area in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue SE. The site of the shooting is near Turner Elementary School.

Police identified the victim as Troy Coleman, of Southeast Washington.

Homicides are up about 15 percent in the District in 2020.