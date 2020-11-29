By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 29, 2020 at 11:30 PM ESTA man was shot and killed Sunday in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.He was found about 12:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of Benning Road SE, said Officer Hugh Carew, a police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightIt appeared the shooting happened outdoors, he said.The victim was not identified. No information about a suspect or motive was immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.