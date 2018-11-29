A 23-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday evening in Southwest Washington’s Bellevue neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Samuel Lee Smith of Southeast Washington. His shooting brought the number of homicides this year in the District to 150, compared to 105 at this time in 2017.

Police said officers were called to an area hospital about 5:50 p.m. for a report of a patient who had been shot and was seeking treatment.

Police said they determined he had been shot in the 100 block of Irvington Street SW and was either driven to the hospital or made it there some other way. Authorities did not identify the hospital.

Police said Smith was shot multiple times and died at the hospital. No other details were made public.

The neighborhoods of Bellevue and adjacent Washington Highlands have been particularly violent, with at least 12 homicides reported in the two communities this year. The communities are located in Ward 8, where earlier this year police declared a crime emergency.

That Ward has had 62 homicides this year, 40 percent of the District’s total.