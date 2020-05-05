Authorities said there was no description of a possible shooter.

The shooting in Northwest was one of several violent incidents that occurred in the city Monday night into Tuesday. The others ocurred in Northeast and Southeast Washington.

In all, four people were shot during that time, including teens ages 13 and 17, and two others were stabbed. Police said none of those victims had injuries believed to be life threatening.

The area of Truxton Circle, a triangle-shaped neighborhood bordered by New York, New Jersey and Florida avenues, has struggled with crime as it slowly gentrifies. The area includes the volatile corner of New York Avenue and North Capitol Street.

Police say violent crime is down more than 50 percent in the community this year compared with last year, though Monday night’s shooting was the second homicide there this year.

A 34-year-old man was killed in February in the 100 block of N Street NW, near Dunbar High School, three blocks south of Monday night’s shooting. Police arrested a suspect in that shooting; a department spokeswoman said investigators do not believe the incidents are related. That case is pending.

Over the Memorial Day weekend in 2017, a series of shootings in Truxton Circle, including a gun battle in which up to 40 bullets were fired and another that left eight people wounded, one of them fatally, shook the community.

That fatal shooting, which remains unsolved, occurred in the same block on which Dawkins was killed Monday. A police spokeswoman said there is no indication that the Memorial Day shooting is linked to the killing on Monday.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham toured the neighborhood after that violent weekend three years ago, speaking with residents surveying damage by bullets to their cars and homes. He talked with longtime homeowners and newcomers living in refurbished rowhouses.