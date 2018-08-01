A man was shot dead by state troopers in Virginia on Wednesday after a car chase in which a police dog was fatally shot, authorities said.

Around 8:20 a.m., a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen in Connecticut while traveling north on Interstate 95 in Sussex County. Police said that the driver refused to stop and that a person in the car fired a gun at officers before taking Exit 24 for Route 645.

Near the intersection of Loco School and Bell roads, troopers positioned themselves to stop the vehicle; the suspect again fired at the troopers, and one of the bullets struck the police canine inside one of the patrol vehicles, Virginia State Police said in a statement.

After the car was stopped, the suspect was shot during an exchange of gunfire and died at the scene, according to the statement. A female passenger in the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the troopers was injured in the shooting, and the three were placed on routine administrative leave.

The identity of the man who was killed was not released.