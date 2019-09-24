A 45-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Prince William County, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:51 p.m. in the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County Police.

Authorities said they were called to investigate a report of a shooting and when officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The victim was later identified as Stonnie Ray Chavis of Woodbridge.

Detectives are trying to figure out a motive and said a “gathering” was going on at the home when the shooting happened.

No arrests have been made.

The D.C. region has had 219 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Eight have been in Prince William County.

