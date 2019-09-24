A 45-year-old man was fatally shot inside a home in Prince William County, officials said.

The incident happened around 9:51 p.m. in the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County Police.

Authorities said they were called to investigate a report of a shooting and when officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.