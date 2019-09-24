The victim was later identified as Stonnie Ray Chavis of Woodbridge.
Detectives are trying to figure out a motive and said a “gathering” was going on at the home when the shooting happened.
No arrests have been made.
The D.C. region has had 219 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Eight have been in Prince William County.
Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)
Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news