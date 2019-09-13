A 48-year-old man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

D.C. police said Robert William Wagoner of Capitol Heights, Md., was shot just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Brandywine Street near Atlantic Street SE in the Bellevue area close to the Maryland border.

Officers responded to the area after hearing the sounds of gunshots, officials said, and when they arrived they found two men inside a vehicle. They were both suffering from several gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital where Wagoner was pronounced dead.



The other man was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to D.C. Police.

Authorities said a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

The District had 120 homicides so far this year, according to police department statistics.

