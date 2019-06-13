A man was fatally shot early Thursday inside an apartment at Tyler House, an apartment building on North Capitol Street near New York Avenue in Northwest Washington.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 a.m. on the fourth floor of the building in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW.

Police said the victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities haven’t released the victim’s name, and no arrests have been made. Police are expected to release more details Thursday.

The area around Tyler House has been a frequent site of violence. A 22-year-old man and recent graduate of a city charter school was fatally shot outside the apartment building in January.

Police arrested a man in that case and quoted a witness in court documents saying the victim might have previously robbed the suspected gunman or someone he knew.

That same suspect also was charged with opening fire at New York Avenue and North Capitol Street in May. Police said one bullet went through the window of the Big Ben liquor store and another pierced the windshield of a vehicle and wounded a fourth-grade math teacher stopped at a red light. Police said the teacher wasn’t the target.

The area is near the now-defunct Sursum Corda public housing complex and the NoMa neighborhood.

