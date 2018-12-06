The man fatally shot inside a discount store Wednesday afternoon was killed by an armed employee who also is a licensed special police officer, authorities said.

Prince George’s police identified the man slain in the Discount Mart in Seat Pleasant, Md., as Joseph Dance, 49.

Dance, of Riverdale, was suspected of shoplifting at Discount Mart before getting into an altercation with the store employee, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officers were called to the store in the 400 block of Eastern Avenue at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday and found Dance with a single gunshot to his abdomen, police said. Dance was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dance had allegedly shoplifted items from the store when an employee, who was legally permitted to carry a handgun, confronted him, according to police. The employee was in plainclothes, displayed a gun on his hip and was wearing a badge, police said.

“After the employee stopped Dance to investigate, Dance began to repeatedly punch and assault the employee, at which time, for reasons that remain under investigation, the employee discharged his firearm one time striking Dance,” police said in a statement.

Dance was not armed, police said.

Several people in the store witnessed the incident and surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.

The employee has not been charged at this point, and the case will be presented to a grand jury for review, police said.

A woman who answered the phone at Discount Mart Thursday said the store did not have any comment.