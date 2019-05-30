A Maryland man was found shot to death Wednesday night inside a vehicle in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Eric Eugene Marshall, 34, of Capitol Heights, in Prince George’s County.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Reed Terrace SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood. He was killed less than one-half mile from his home.

Officers reported finding the victim unconscious and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head, according to a police report. He was found in the driver’s seat of a 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550.

