A man was fatally shot and a 15-year-old boy was wounded Wednesday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shootings occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the 3500 block of 22nd Street SE, near Suitland Parkway and the border with Maryland.

Police said Bruce Gilmore, 39, of Southeast, died at a hospital.

The injured teen wasn’t identified. The youth was treated at a hospital and police said he is expected to survive.

Authorities released few other details of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news