A man was fatally shot late Tuesday in Prince George’s County, police said.

The man was found about 9:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of Hawthorne Street in the Landover area, police said.

Officers went there after a dispute was reported, according to police.

The man was found in a parking lot, with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

No name was released immediately.