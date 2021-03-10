By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 10, 2021 at 7:48 a.m. UTCA man was fatally shot late Tuesday in Prince George’s County, police said.The man was found about 9:50 p.m. in the 6900 block of Hawthorne Street in the Landover area, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOfficers went there after a dispute was reported, according to police.The man was found in a parking lot, with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.No name was released immediately. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy