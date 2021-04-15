A man was fatally shot in the area of Laurel, Md.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Larchdale Road off U.S. 1, according to Prince George’s County police.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police did not identify him, pending the notification of his family.

The incident remains under investigation.