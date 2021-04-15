By Dana HedgpethcloseDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowApril 15, 2021 at 10:27 a.m. UTCA man was fatally shot in the area of Laurel, Md.The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 13000 block of Larchdale Road off U.S. 1, according to Prince George’s County police.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightWhen officers arrived, they found a man lying in the road. He was suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital, where he died.Police did not identify him, pending the notification of his family.The incident remains under investigation. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy