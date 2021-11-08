Litterst said in an email that the area remained closed pending an investigation at the scene.
Details of the man’s condition were not known. It is not clear whether anyone saw what happened.
Witnesses said the man was found on the steps leading to the Reflecting Pool from the plaza in front of the Lincoln Memorial. A gun was apparently found nearby.
One witness said he saw police carry away a handgun in a plastic bag.
Based on witness accounts, the man was apparently found by bystanders. According to one account, someone tried to administer CPR.
The Lincoln Memorial is one of the most visited sites in Washington. However, the topography restricts visitors’ view of the steps leading down to the Reflecting Pool.
No further information about the circumstances was available.