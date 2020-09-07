By Ann MarimowSeptember 7, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDTA man was found fatally shot Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, police said.He was found in a car about 5:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Metzerott Road, in the Adelphi area, and died at the scene. No further information was available Monday night.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.