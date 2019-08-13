A 20-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night near the Barry Farm neighborhood in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Devin Dwayne Smith of Southeast was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The shooting occurred about 8:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE at an apartment complex near Suitland Parkway.

101 homicides have been recorded in the District this year, up from 94 at this time in 2018 — an increase of 7 percent.

The District had gone nearly a week without a homicide. Before Monday night’s shooting, there hadn’t been a killing since Aug. 5.

