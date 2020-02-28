D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said an initial investigation showed the victim was walking into the Bennett Career Institute, a family-owned business that trains barbers and cosmetologists, when he was shot. Newsham said the gunman appears to have targeted the victim.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told police they did not see any arguing or words exchanged between the victim and the gunman.
D.C. Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) on Friday visited the scene of the crime and called for an end to gun violence in the city.
“A family has just lost a son,” he said. “A community is suffering.”
There have been 25 homicides in the city so far this year, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. That compares to 28 homicides in the District at the same time last year.