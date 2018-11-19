A man was shot and killed Sunday at a service station and market in Stafford County, Va., the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting about 12:15 a.m. near the service station gasoline pumps in the 300 block of Warrenton Road, the sheriff’s office said. The site is in the Fredericksburg area.

After the shooting, the assailant fled in a black car, authorities said.

They said he was described as a black man between 20 and 30 years old, with short black hair who wore a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and black and white shoes.

The victim was not immediately identified. No motive could be learned.

The station is a short distance east of Interstate 95, about 50 miles southwest of Washington.

According to FBI figures for 2016, five homicides were reported in the county in that year.