Homicide detectives are investigating the slaying of a man found shot to death Tuesday night at a park in Glenarden, Prince George’s County police said.

Glenarden and Maryland-National Capital Park Police were called to the community center at the 8600 block of McLain Avenue for the report of gunshots around 9 a.m. and found Brandon Dixon, 29, of District Heights suffering from gunshot wounds near basketball courts. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Prince George’s County homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are working to identify a suspect and motive, police said.

