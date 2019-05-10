Authorities said they're looking for this vehicle in connection with a homicide on Xenia Street in Southeast Washington. (D.C. Police)

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon on a residential street near a recreation center in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Mark Steven Milline Jr., of Southeast. Police said he died at a hospital shortly after the shooting, which occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Xenia Street SE, near the Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center.

Police said officers found Milline on a sidewalk after responding to calls for the sounds of gunshots in the Washington Highlands neighborhood. He was unconscious at the scene, police said, having been shot multiple times.

Police broadcast a lookout for a green, four-door BMW sedan with dark, tinted windows and paper license plates. Authorities said the vehicle was later recovered, but no details were divulged. No arrest has been made.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news