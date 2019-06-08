A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Petworth neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred a few minutes before 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Crittenden Street NW, just west of Sherman Circle Park.

Police identified the victim as Bryant McClain, 46. They said he had no fixed address. Police said he had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday, and police said they do not know of a possible motive.

