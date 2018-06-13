A man was fatally shot early Wednesday near the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road NE.

The wounded man was found in the parking lot of a convenience store, but police said it is possible that he had been shot a short distance away, ran to the store and collapsed there. It was not immediately clear whether he died at the scene or at a hospital.

Police released few other details about the shooting. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives. Police were looking for two men in a yellow Dodge Charger last seen heading east on Mount Olivet Road toward West Virginia Avenue.