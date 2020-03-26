The shooting occurred in an area of new apartments and shops and outside the offices of the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs and the community’s Advisory Neighborhood Committee.
The committee chair, Gail Fast, said the shooting outside the Safeway unnerved residents. She called it “unusual and not commonplace” for the area and time of day. Police said Osborne lived in Southwest Washington.
Police were also investigating another fatal shooting that occurred shortly after 10 p.m. in the Greenway neighborhood of Southeast Washington.
Authorities said Zenus Epps, 33, of Southeast, was found shot in the 3500 block of A Street SE, near Minnesota Avenue and East Capitol Street. Police said Epps was shot several times in the body and head and died at a hospital.
Authorities did not comment further on either shooting and said no arrests had been made. The District has recorded 36 homicides this year, even with the number at this time in 2019, which ended with the highest count in a decade.