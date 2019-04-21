A man was fatally shot outside a townhouse in Upper Marlboro early Sunday morning, authorities say.

Prince George’s County police responded about 12:30 a.m. to the shooting in the 100 block of Kylie Place.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are investigating his death as a homicide. No other details were released.

“There were many witnesses, and many people were taken for debriefing after the incident,” police spokesman Nicholas Clayton said.

