Motorists were detoured off New York Avenue, a major thoroughfare in and out of the District that in normal times is packed with traffic.
Police did not release the victim’s identity, pending notification of relatives. No other details were immediately made public.
Two other people were shot in the District later Wednesday.
Shortly before 4 p.m., a man was wounded by gunfire in the 1300 block of Fairmont Street NW, in Columbia Heights, police said. Police described him as conscious when taken to a hospital.
A short time later, at about 4:10 p.m., a man was shot near 19th and I streets in Northeast, in the Carver-Langston area, police said.
Police said that man was unconscious at the scene, and homicide detectives had been assigned to the case. No other details were immediately available.
Before Wednesday, the District had gone 10 days without a homicide.