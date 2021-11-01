A man was fatally shot on a sidewalk early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County. (iStock)By Dana HedgpethToday at 7:05 a.m. EDTBy Dana HedgpethToday at 7:05 a.m. EDTShare this storyA man died on a sidewalk in Prince George’s County on Saturday morning after he was shot.Prince George’s County police said the man was shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of 28th Avenue near Branch Avenue in the Hillcrest Heights area.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightHe was pronounced dead at the scene and his name was not released, pending the notification of his family. GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...