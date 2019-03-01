A man was fatally shot Friday morning outside a convenience store in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 11 a.m. in the 2600 block of Wade Road SE, near the Barry Farm neighborhood. Police said the victim died at a hospital.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said patrol officers who responded to the shooting took a man into custody. He was being questioned Friday afternoon but had not been charged.

The shooting occurred outside Charlie’s Corner convenience store and across the street from the Barry Farm recreation center. Newsham said it appeared the incident was due to a neighborhood dispute.

Homicides in the District spiked nearly 40 percent in 2018, compared with 2017, and are up again this year compared to last. The killing on Wade Road was the 30th homicide in the District this year, compared with 17 at this time last year.

Newsham, who has made getting guns off the streets and targeting repeat violent offenders a priority, said he spoke to a woman who lives near the store who said she was “sick” of the violence. Newsham said, “We feel sick when this happens. At the end of the day, we have to put a stop to this. . . . It is killing us emotionally.”

