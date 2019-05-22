Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon on a street that runs by a playground at Savoy Elementary School in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Authorities said the victim appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s and had no connection to the school. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene at Shannon Place and Talbert Street in Anacostia. The shooting occurred about 12:50 p.m.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, which police said was lifted when detectives determined the shooter or shooters — at least one wearing a dark ski mask — had fled in a small, dark-colored SUV.

A D.C. Public Schools spokesman said students were dismissed at 3:15 p.m. through a side or back entrance to avoid the crime scene. Outdoor activities were canceled.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said the victim had been shot several times and detectives were checking private and public surveillance cameras. “We don’t have a motive a this time,” he said, adding: “It appears the victim in this case was targeted. It doesn’t appear to be random.”

It was the second time in five days that someone was shot near an elementary school in the District while students were present.

On Friday, two people were shot and wounded near Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Columbia Heights, and a parent said one of the shooters ran by a playground filled with children waiting to be picked up at the end of the day.

Markus Batchelor, the Ward 8 representative on the D.C. State Board of Education, tweeted about Wednesday’s shooting and said he was reaching out to the school to see about support “needed for families and staff.”

In an interview, Batchelor said Talbert Place and Shannon Street “has always been a major concern” for crime. “The unfortunate part is the proximity to both Savoy and Thurgood Marshall [Public Charter School] down the street. I think the kids at Savoy have borne the brunt of this one to many times.”

