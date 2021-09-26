By Martin WeilToday at 9:53 p.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 9:53 p.m. EDTShare this storyA man was fatally shot in Prince George’s County on Sunday evening, the police said.The victim was found about 7 p.m. in a parking lot in the 4500 block of St. Barnabas Road in the Temple Hills area, according to the police. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightHe died at the scene, they said.No information was immediately available about a suspect or motive. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.