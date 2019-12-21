By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 21, 2019 at 7:54 PM ESTA man was fatally shot Saturday in Prince George’s County, police said.He was found in a parking lot in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike in the Capitol Heights area about 4:10 p.m. after a shooting was reported there.The man had gunshot wounds and died on the scene, police said.No other details were immediately available.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy