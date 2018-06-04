A Camp Springs man was arrested in a double shooting that left his stepdaughter’s father dead, Prince George’s County police said Monday.

Marcus Burns, 38, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of Damon Palmer, 35, of the District.

Burns and Palmer had gotten into an argument shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive, police said. Burns shot Palmer and another person during the argument, and Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the shooting. The second victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Burns admitted to shooting both Palmer and the second victim, police said. He is being held in jail without bond.