A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Northwest Washington, police said.Andy Bonilla, 19, of Northwest was shot a few minutes before 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Sherman Avenue NW, D.C. police said. He died at a hospital.No information was available about suspects or a motive.Sherman is often regarded as a boundary line between the Columbia Heights and Park View neighborhoods.Bonilla was one of three people slain Sunday in separate incidents.