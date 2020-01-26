A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Northwest Washington, police said.

Andy Bonilla, 19, of Northwest was shot a few minutes before 1 p.m. in the 2900 block of Sherman Avenue NW, D.C. police said. He died at a hospital.

No information was available about suspects or a motive.

Sherman is often regarded as a boundary line between the Columbia Heights and Park View neighborhoods.

Bonilla was one of three people slain Sunday in separate incidents.