A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Northwest Washington, the D.C. police said.

The victim was found about 7 p.m. at 9th and Jefferson Streets NW, the police said.

He was suffering from gunshot wounds, said Karimah Bilal, a police spokeswoman.

Homicide detectives are investigating, she said.

The site is in a largely residential neighborhood in the Brightwood Park area, east of Georgia Avenue.