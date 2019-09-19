A man was fatally shot about three blocks from Nationals Park in Southwest Washington. (iStock)

A man was fatally shot in Southwest Washington, officials said.

Few details were immediately available, and the man’s identity was not released, pending the notification of his family.

D.C. police said the incident occurred around 8:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of P Street SW, about three blocks from Nationals Park.

The D.C. region has seen 211 homicides so far this year, according to tracking by The Washington Post. Of those, 123 have been in the District.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the incident happened just before 10 p.m.

