A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at a shopping center in Charles County, the sheriff's office said.The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. at the Smallwood Village Center in the Waldorf area.Police said an assailant reportedly fled in a gray passenger car.The site is near St. Charles Parkway and Smallwood Drive.