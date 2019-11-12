By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 12, 2019 at 7:48 PM ESTA man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Beltsville area of northern Prince George’s County, police said.The man was found about 4:45 p.m. in a car in the 3500 block of Powder Mill Road, police said. The site is northeast of the intersection with Cherry Hill Road.Police said they went the area after a shooting was reported. The victim died at the scene, police said.No further details were available.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy