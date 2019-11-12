A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in the Beltsville area of northern Prince George’s County, police said.

The man was found about 4:45 p.m. in a car in the 3500 block of Powder Mill Road, police said. The site is northeast of the intersection with Cherry Hill Road.

Police said they went the area after a shooting was reported. The victim died at the scene, police said.

No further details were available.

AD
AD