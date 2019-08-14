A man was found fatally shot Tuesday night in the city of Hyattsville. (iStock/iStock)

A man was shot to death Tuesday night in the city of Hyattsville, the Hyattsville police said.

They said the victim was found about 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Oglethorpe Street, after a shooting was reported there.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, had been shot in the upper body, the police said. He died at the scene.

The scene was a few blocks west of Route 1, on a street that includes apartments, single-family houses and the grounds of the Hyattsville Middle School.

